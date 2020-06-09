Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: a fanmade artwork shows the ending that fans have always dreamed of

Share it:

The great and very famous brand of Yu-Gi-Oh! Over the years it has been able to count on a huge amount of themed content, productions designed to keep busy an endless and scattered audience all over the world, including films, animated series, manga, video games, gadgets, collectible cards and much more.

Among the many works that have enriched the franchise also Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, a series that seeing new protagonists and a completely different story compared to the past, has managed to conquer the interest of a rich slice of fans, who have followed the events narrated from chapter to chapter with great interest … at least until the end.

Actually, the conclusion of the work was not appreciated indeed, a large part of the public has criticized the choices made in the final bars of the production, a succession of complaints that have recently become even more acute due to a surprise image on Reddit. Social has in fact seen the arrival of a fanmade artwork in which a very different conclusion of the work of the events narrated is put on display, appearing much more "joyful" than what actually happened. The artwork generated obvious fan discontent, who in fact expressed their regret in showing how the series came off the rails with what is a conclusion of the story at times alienating, especially if we consider that very little would have been enough to avoid disasters in this sense.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.