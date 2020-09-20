Yu-Gi-Oh !: announced a stunning collectible Funko Pop by Yami Marik

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a brand that has been going on for more than 20 years now, thanks above all to the success of the card game, published by Konami, published in more than 60 countries around the world. In addition to the card game, Takahashi’s work has also managed to establish itself in the anime field, also leading to the inevitable production of merchandise.

If the publication of new series and expansions of the card game manages to satisfy many fans, many others are waiting for new figures dedicated to the characters who have appeared in the ten seasons published so far, and recently it has been announced a beautiful Funko Pop! collectible by Yami Marik, alter ego of the young Marik Ishtar, and main antagonist in the City of Duels.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, the figure is an exclusive of Toy Temple, and according to what is stated on the site in question, it is already possible to pre-order it at the price of 20 US dollars, excluding shipping costs. This is a special edition, and in the description it was highlighted how the Millennium Bar and the character’s bracelets were painted using special paints, to recreate a metallic effect.

Recall that the Young Dark Magician came to life in a beautiful cosplay, and if you are passionate about the card game, we leave you with Yu-Gi-Oh! unmissable.