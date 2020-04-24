Yu-Gi-Oh !: an important difference on the duels between the manga and the anime

Share it:

That of Yu-Gi-Oh! it is certainly not one of the most modern franchises but continues to be loved by many for its ability to renew itself and to always offer something new. Yet there are still those who continue to be interested in its origins, such as the user Reddit who noticed an interesting detail related to the series of the 90s.

In 1996 the first manga in the series was released, while its animated adaptation came out a few years later. In 2020, the anime of Yu-Gi-Oh! has turned 20 but the public interest in its first iteration shows no sign of waning, despite the fact that a long time has passed.

The user FanFinn, through a post on Reddit, compared the paper work with its animated counterpart and found that the latter has a significant difference with the first, which many may have missed.

In fact, while in the manga duelists challenge each other sitting at a table, in the anime the battle takes place standing. This is certainly not a hidden detail, on the contrary it is rather evident but certainly there are many who have not noticed it.

Were you aware of this curiosity? Which of the two styles do you prefer? And moving on to the card game, did you know about the player who participated in a Yu-Gi-Oh! with 2000 cards in the deck?