Yu-Gi-Oh: a seductive cosplayer shows a new side of Seto Kaiba

After the manga came the anime. In 1996 Kazuki Takahashi started Yu-Gi-Oh! on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump which turned into a franchise that still resists today after the anime started on April 18, 2000 on TV Tokyo. Soon we will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the anime that launched the card game based on Duel Monsters.

In April the franchise will continue with the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, new iteration of the franchise, but many fans are still fond of the main characters. This is why the anniversary is the perfect opportunity to show off cosplay based on the historical protagonists, such as Seto Kaiba.

The cosplayer Tami.cosp has decided to upload her own on her Instagram page version of Seto Kaiba. The head of the Kaiba Corporation therefore acquires a feminine side that takes up the famous clothes of Yugi Muto's rival to perfection. Few changes such as very long brown hair and a lack of the Duel Disk that he created himself. Here, too, Seto is ready to duel with his opponents and already shows off his most famous and powerful card, the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. What do you think of this Yu-Gi-Oh themed cosplay?

