Yu-Gi-Oh !: a fan shows what Yugi would look like with loose hair

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yu-Gi-Oh! for decades it has been one of the most appreciated works in the shonen manga scene, and part of its success is undoubtedly due to the iconic character design. The author Kazuki Takahashi he created a living and recognizable world, and when you think about the protagonist of the series it is difficult to forget his appearance.

Yugi Muto, as well as its transformation Yami Yugi, is mostly known on the web because of his particular hair. The blond, black and magenta hair on the ends, with tufts on the sides and an extraordinary resistance, have become the trademark of the character and many have wondered what the protagonist would look like in a more "normal" situation.

The answer comes from Reddit, and in particular from the Japanese artist's pencil Rhubarb (大黄), who as you can see at the bottom has imagined the character with completely loose hair. The design is very reminiscent of the protagonists of other Yu-Gi-Oh! Series, such as Zexal or the more recent Yu-Gi-Oh Arc V.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate the drawing? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the opera instead, we advise you to spend two minutes of your time to have a look at the magnificent Seto Kaiba cosplay published on our pages a few days ago.