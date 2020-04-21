Yu-Gi-Oh !: a fan makes an incredible LEGO model

Share it:

That of Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the brands best known in the Trading Card Game world, certainly accomplices the manga and anime series, obviously without forgetting the fascinating artwork of the cards. Fans of the franchise not only play and collect but go further, even going so far as to build with the LEGO a Duel Monster.

In short, the charm of Yu-Gi-Oh remains unchanged! even 20 years after the first episode.

A Reddit user shared with the Yu-Gi-Oh! his latest creation: a Masked Hero Dark Law – known by us as the Dark Masked Hero Law – entirely made with the use of LEGO pieces.

As you can see at the bottom, next to the creature is shown the card that the user was inspired by, demonstrating how the design is extremely similar to the original.

To date, there is no collaboration between the LEGO and Yu-Gi-Oh! Brands, therefore it is not possible to buy any set of pieces that allows you to simply make a Duel Monster. The only solution remains to have a lot of patience and passion, as demonstrated by the user mortalityrate1111.

