Yu-Gi-Oh !: a fan animates the clash between White Dragon and Black Dragon

The origins of Yu-Gi-Oh! they are often attributable to the impressive battles seen, in the first series, between Yugi Muto and his rival Seto Kaiba, made unforgettable by the iconic creatures Black Magician and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Despite the numerous series that have followed over the years, they have expanded the franchise born from Kazuki Takahashi's manga in 1996, and have involved many more players in the famous collectible card game which currently has almost 22,000 unique cards.

One of the most interesting and powerful creatures found in the Duel Monsters game, is the blue eyes White Dragon, sent on the field almost always by the self-centered Seto Kaiba, whose goal is to obtain each dragon-type card, and of course to insert them in his deck. Despite in the first episode of the series the protagonist Yugi manages to impart a sound defeat to Kaiba and his dragons, thanks to the powerful Egyptian divinity Exodia, Seto remains one of the most appreciated characters by fans, as well as the best card of his deck.

To pay homage to these cards, the artist Waterlime shared the animated sequence on Reddit that you can find at the bottom of the news. In the short video we see the Blue-Eyes White Dragon Face the Red-Eyes Black Dragon, you belong to Joey, another main character of the first series.

