YouTuber Steve Cash dies

Steve Cash, who was 40 years old and 2.4 million followers on YouTube, died, is reported in different news portals. Apparently he killed himself with one shot.

Steve Cash was originally from the United States and was the creator of the Talking Kitty Cat channel. His death occurred on April 16, but to this day it is made public.

The terrible news of his death was confirmed by his wife Celia DeCosta Cash, through his official Facebook account, where he states that he killed himself with a shot.

This is very difficult. I'm not even sure what to say or, in fact, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my partner, my lover, my mentor, my absolute all, this morning. I am sad to say that my husband, Steve Cash, committed suicide this morning 04/16/2020, ”she wrote.

The youtuber, who was originally from Springfield, Missouri, United States, suffered from bipolar disorder and depression, and he himself spoke about it several times on his social networks.

It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to mourn, but I know that Steve is no longer hurt, "says his now widow.

The authorities, for their part, mention that they received an emergency call to go to the home of the youtuber. Upon arrival they found the man killed as a result of a self-inflicted bullet wound.