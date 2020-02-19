YouTube Rewind 2019 creates discontent among Internet users (VIDEO)

Social network users have complained through various platforms of the YouTube Rewind 2019, which so far leads 1 million 943 thousand 872 views.

Of that total views 265 thousand people reacted with a blunt ‘Dislike’ He made the video, while only 179,000 have given him ‘like’.

Among the most successful content this year on the audiovisual platform is the video with the most ‘like’, which was ‘Make this video the most liked video on YouTube’, published by Mr. Beast and that 10.9 million people liked.

The music video with the most ‘likes’ is the one with the popular and sticky song ‘Miss’, by Shawn Mendes Ft. Camila Cabello. This content got 13.5 million likes.

The dance video with the most likes was ’With Calma Choreography’, of ChapkisDanceUSA, which achieved 965 thousand likes reactions.

Other popular content

The most watched videogame videos were those of Minecraft , with 100.2 billion views.

, with 100.2 billion views. The beauty tutorial ‘Makeup tutorial in Spanish’ from James Charles, he got 1.6 million likes.

from James Charles, he got 1.6 million likes. The channel that received the most followers was ‘LOUD’ , which in February 2019 reached 3.4 million subscribers.

, which in February 2019 reached 3.4 million subscribers. PewDiePie he was crowned again as the king of YouTube, because it reached a new badge and 4 billion views.

Facts that left fans happy

The music video of the song ‘With Height’, interpreted by the Spanish Rosalia, It was the most watched music video of a female artist and the second most watched worldwide.

On the other hand, the powerful industry of K-pop demonstrated its importance among the audience with the BTS group, that got your video ‘Boy With Luv’ I had the biggest debut just 24 hours after its publication on the network.

With YouTube information

