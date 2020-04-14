         YouTube on Android tests chapter playback in some videos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new test on the YouTube video platform allows access to specific parts of the reproduction thanks to be divided into chapters. This option is available in the Android app and for some users: the requirement is that the creator has divided his video into sections.

Playing a short video does not entail difficulty since it is enough to hit 'play' and watch it without interruption. However, the content of great extension has an added difficulty: find a specific point of reproduction. How to make this option easier? Some creators offer a division by chapters in the description of each video. And now YouTube has decided to go one step further: Google has inserted these chapters in the video playback bar.

Playback bar sectioned by chapters

If the creator divides the video into chapters YouTube also section the content

Chapters in videos is a function that some creators tend to include in the description of their full-length videos. In this way, viewers can access specific points of said videos so view a specific song or listen to an album song. These links in the description have their corresponding minute of the video attached. And YouTube has decided to reciprocate this effort with the division of the videos also by chapters.

In Android Police they discovered the new chapter segmentation on the web, also in the Android application. We have been able to verify it ourselves, as with this video: the play bar is divided into chapters according to what is marked in the description. By clicking on each segment of the bar the playback jumps to its beginning to play the specific song. And the app offers a pulse of vibration in response to touch.

This division by chapters is not available to all creators since Google is experimenting with it. According to what we have verified, it is essential that the video has the different sections marked in the description: YouTube divides the playbar according to the minutes marked. And you don't need a specific version of the YouTube app: we have used the latest stable version and the novelty appears, also in the web browser.

Track | Android Police