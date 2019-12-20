         YouTube for Android tests a TV remote control with voice search

Share it:

If we have a smartTV, a Chromecast, a Fire TV or compatible device, we can send YouTube videos to our TV from our mobile to see them on your screen. The mobile became a remote control hitherto limited, since the only thing that allowed the mobile, in addition to changing videos, was to pause or control the volume.

In the last update of YouTube for Android, Google has started testing a new feature that allows us to use the application as remote control to interact with the YouTube interface of the TV.

Remote control and voice search

Some users when doing 'Cast' from YouTube for Android have seen how a new window allows them to use the voice search to search for videos or use the new one remote control to scroll through the YouTube menus for televisions.

In the capture we can see how the remote control comes out when the application is linked to a Fire tv, which is expected to also be compatible with Android TV and the rest of smartTV that have the updated YouTube application.

At the moment this novelty seems to be in tests, since there are very few users who have activated this new remote control with voice search. We hope that YouTube will soon launch this new feature for everyone.

