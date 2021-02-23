YouTube censored all fan-service content on Fuuka

A few days ago it was reported that, commemorating the end of the serialization of the manga written and illustrated by Kouji Seo, Hitman, on the official YouTube channel of the magazine’s editorial department Weekly Shonen Magazine of Kodansha the animated adaptation of the manga had been published for free Fuuka. However, it recently went viral in Japan that sadly, YouTube has censored much of the content related to fan-service, even adding large black squares not to nudes, but to characters in bathing suits or underwear.

The Japanese were disappointed that this free version of the series is completely censored, and expressed that they have no other way to enjoy the series than through distribution platforms or by purchasing the version in Blu-ray / DVD formats.

On the other hand, Fuuka is a manga written and illustrated by Kouji Seo, which was published in the Kodansha publishing house’s Weekly Shonen Magazine between February 2014 and April 2018, with a total of twenty compilation volumes. The twelve-episode animated adaptation originally aired in Japan between January and March 2017, however, it should be noted that it took an original tack.

Production team

Keizou Kusakawa (Ahiru no Sora, Dog Days, Happy Sugar Life) was in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Diomedea .

(Ahiru no Sora, Dog Days, Happy Sugar Life) was in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Aoi Akashiro (Killing Bites, Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi OVA, Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e) was in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Killing Bites, Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi OVA, Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e) was in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Yoshino Honda (Ahiru no Sora) was in charge of character design.

Fuuka Synopsis

The story follows the life of Yuu Haruna, who recently moved to Tokyo with his sisters after his father was forced to move abroad for work. On his way to buy dinner while looking at his Twitter account, a high school girl suddenly bumps into him. Thinking she was taking pictures of her under her skirt, the girl takes Yuu’s phone, breaks it, and slaps him before leaving Yuu lying on the ground. It turns out that this girl, Fuuka Akitsuki, also goes to the school that Yuu is transferring to.

Unlike most people, Fuuka does not own a cell phone; you even listen to music with a CD player. Over time, these two grow closer and decide to form a band with their friends and enter the professional world of music. With Fuuka around, what will become of Yuu’s new life in Tokyo now?

Source: Otakomu

© Koji Seo / Kodansha / “Fuka” Production Committee