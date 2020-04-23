         YouTube already has a mode for folding screens: this is how the videos will look on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip at the beginning of the year, its second folding mobile. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip is designed to be used with vertical contents, its panel practically functioning as two small panels independent of each other in some scenarios, such as the camera.

YouTube has opened the ban to content divided in this way, having been updated to allow this split on the Galaxy Z Flip. The news is curious not only because it is an important update for a dedicated terminal, but because of the path that is opening up to view the contents in this new format.

Split screen videos for folding mobiles

YouTube, as they explain to us from Samsung,

has been updated with a new 'Flex mode'. This mode allows you to divide the content to be able to see it in the upper half of the panel, in order to have the mobile resting on a table or any type of surface.

YouTube's 'Flex' mode allows content to be viewed independently on each half of the panel. The upper part shows the adapted video, the lower part the rest of the content

The biggest benefit is that the two halves of the panel are "independent". That is, we can advance, pause the video and others by touching it at the top (where it is playing) and perform the other actions such as commenting, liking and watching related videos at the bottom of the screen. This is a 50/50 division of content to take advantage of the panoramic format of the panel.

YouTube comments that, regarding the format of the videos, those recorded in 16: 9 will be adjusted to the center while square or vertical videos will take up all the space in this part of the panel. Samsung says this is possible thanks to the integration of part of its Flip code in Android support libraries, something that has allowed YouTube to optimize for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The update is available from today, restricted only for this model.

Although this update is the result of the collaboration between Samsung and Google, the door is open to future collaborations in case the companies continue to bet on similar formats, establishing a good basis on how mobile content in this format can be viewed.

More information | Samsung