"You're hot" Maribel Guard turns on Instagram with tiny bikini

At 60, Maribel Guard He continues to lift the sighs of his more than 4 million followers on Instagram, a social network in which he publishes sensual photographs wearing tiny bikinis, like the one he shared a few hours ago.

The beautiful actress and singer shared a snapshot, which was taken in Cuernava, the so-called city of eternal spring; in this, he appears at the edge of a pool wearing a red passion swimsuit, with which he boasted his figure of envy.

What most caught the attention of fans of Maribel Guard, was the tiny bra of her tiny bikini, shaped like a gift bow.

Although the actress not only captivated her followers, but also some celebrities such as Julio Camejo, who, with all due respect to her husband, commented: “You are breaking plaaaaaza (sic)”.

“What brings you to the end are your steps, not the path. I've been kissing you since spring, ”Guardia wrote in his post.

