"You're half-wide": "Donkey" Van Rankin calls Diego di Marco fat and he DON'T finish it!

Tummy in the air ?! Funny moment the ‘Members on the Air’ starred, after Jorge Bur El Burro ’Van Rankin called… Diego di Marco fat!

The TV Host He was invited to the Unicable program to present his book “Di Marco System: Supermanual to lose weight and get fit in 9 weeks. ”

But between joke and joke, ‘The Donkey’ Van Rankin told Di Marco that “he looked chubby”:

Donkey: But if you look half chubby, then wide …

Diego: "Who says I look wide? You look wide, not me. ”

Donkey: "But cabr * n you are 10 years younger than me and you look more putead *".

Air belly Jorge "El Burro" Van Rankin – Officer says DIEGO DI MARCO fat and a sap was assembled that ended up showing everyone his belly, I say, his abdomens

Thus, both gallants started a competition to see who has the most marked abdomen … And our ‘Donkey’ came out a little badly:

Of course, everything was in a good joke, in addition, of course, that di Marco took the opportunity to invite his followers to get fit after the holiday season … And in just 9 weeks!

