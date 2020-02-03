Entertainment

You're going to freak out when you see Jason Momoa bald and muscleless in this Super Bowl ad

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
London Celebrity Sightings - October 23, 2019

Ricky Vigil MGetty Images

The time has come to see our dear Khal Drogo, from 'Game of Thrones' as it had never been shown and all thanks to the Super Bowl Jason Momoa has starred in an announcement at the sporting event and his physical change is brutal, as he appears bald and without his stocky muscles. The actor has not gone crazy, nor has he undergone a strict regime and shaved his head, everything is the result of technology as you can see later.

Jason Momoa appears in this Rocket Mortgage ad, company focused on issues related to housing, and the scene has left us hallucinating very strong. The interpreter arrives at a spectacular house and removes prostheses. First the muscles of the arms, then those of the chest and abdomen and ends up sitting on a sofa pulling his thick mane and becoming bald. The truth is that it is unrecognizable. In his dialogue he confesses that his house is his sanctuary, the place where he drops his guard, where he can rest and be at ease in his own skin. But the best scene leaves her for last …

Jason Momoa shows a brutal physical change in the Super Bowl Rocket Mortgage ad: bald and muscleless

Jason Momoa in the Super Bowl announcement and his physical change.

D.R.

If for something it stands out Jason Momoa, leaving his interpretative talent aside, is because of his muscles and 'punch'. You would never have imagined it without them and bald until the announcement of Rocket Mortgage, issued in the Super Bowl, has shown us its most brutal physical change. Luckily, nothing we see is real. Beside Jason Momoa appears his wife, Lisa Bonet, tried to help him lift a light bar. A whole thing with which he demonstrates, as a metaphor, that as Samson the strength goes away when he loses his hair. A slap to see it that changed!

