         Your Wear OS watch will remind you and help you wash your hands periodically

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, we must maximize our hygiene, washing our hands to minimize the risk of contagion. If for a few days the Google Assistant helped us wash our hands now it also does Wear OS.

Wear OS received an update today via the app Google watch to remind us and help us wash our hands. We tell you how.

Hand wash timer

If you have a Wear OS watch now throughout the day it will send you a new notification with a recurring reminder that reminds you that you have to wash your hands for 40 seconds. Opening the notification will tell you to always use soap and a 40-second countdown will start so you can wash your hands for the correct amount of time. At that time, the coronavirus has been shown to die on contact with soap and warm water.

This timer also appears in the application drawer of your Wear OS watch under the name of "Hand wash temp." in case you don't want to wait for the notification to appear to use that timer.

If you haven't seen that reminder on your Wear OS watch yet, just go to your watch's Play Store and update the Watch app. After updating it will show you the new notification.

Watch

