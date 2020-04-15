Technology

         Your Wear OS watch will remind you and help you wash your hands periodically

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, we must maximize our hygiene, washing our hands to minimize the risk of contagion. If for a few days the Google Assistant helped us wash our hands now it also does Wear OS.

Wear OS received an update today via the app Google watch to remind us and help us wash our hands. We tell you how.


15 questions and answers to clarify doubts about Apple and Google's system to fight coronavirus

Hand wash timer

Wear Hand Wash

If you have a Wear OS watch now throughout the day it will send you a new notification with a recurring reminder that reminds you that you have to wash your hands for 40 seconds. Opening the notification will tell you to always use soap and a 40-second countdown will start so you can wash your hands for the correct amount of time. At that time, the coronavirus has been shown to die on contact with soap and warm water.

READ:  Google Opt-Out Live AR View In Maps For More Devices

This timer also appears in the application drawer of your Wear OS watch under the name of "Hand wash temp." in case you don't want to wait for the notification to appear to use that timer.

If you haven't seen that reminder on your Wear OS watch yet, just go to your watch's Play Store and update the Watch app. After updating it will show you the new notification.

Watch

Watch

Track | Android Police

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.