Your teenage fantasy has come true: Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf have an appointment a year

Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf (Adam Brody and Leighton Meester) married in 2014, forever joining the two universes of ‘OC’ and ‘Gossip Girl’.

If you are a fan of the series that co-starred respectively ('The OC' Y 'Gossip Girl'), you would live your engagement enthusiastically. The more, when they secretly married on Valentine's Day of 2014. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester they were dating for a little over a year and, without the rest of mortals we found out, they said 'yes, I want' on a getaway they made to the beaches of Riviera Nayarit. Or so far we knew.

And, although we will never know much more about this couple –which is usually quite hermetic with their private life–, what we do discover is that they are aware of the 'hype' that, even today, they continue to generate due to the mere fact of being together.

And they both rose to fame thanks to the characters they played (Seth Cohen and Blair waldorf) and that they succeeded so much in the early 2000s, so it is not surprising that the 'fans' continue to associate them with them. Adam and Leighton, for their part, celebrate the hypothetical union of Seth Y Blair once a year, something Adam has told.

Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf celebrate they are dating

"Once a year, we have a Seth and Blair day. We get ready!"

If we were them, the truth is that we would do the same: dressing up with our boyfriend to play roles that are supposed to be a fantasy together. And we are not the only ones. In the comments of that Instagram photo uploaded by E! News you'll see that Wells Adams does the same with Sarah Hyland. Very top!