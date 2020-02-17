Your salary is over: Televisa canceled Yordi's program to pay Niurka

Everything indicates that the crisis is living TV he led them to cancel the program he had Yordi Rosado to be able to pay the salary to Niurka.

And the Cuban is going to release Families in trouble, a new talk show, through Unicable at the end of January next year.

Entertainment communicator Alex Kaffie revealed in his column to The Herald of Mexico that the San Angel television station would have canceled Game time, the Yordi contest program, to complete the Cuban salary.

Somewhere you had to get the money it takes to get families in trouble, the talk show that the Woman Scandal will premiere at the end of January in Unicable. That's why they take Yordi's salary. That bill will now go to the Niurka Marcos bag, ”Kaffie said.

When will he win Niurka with his new program now that TV canceled the issuance of Yordi Rosado?

