'Your Name': bluray collector's special edition

'Kimi no na wa' It is the original name of this Japanese anime that came to us here as 'Your Name'. Originally released in 2016, our country had to wait until 2017 to see the film. Directed by Makoto Shinkai, and based on the novel written by Shinaki himself, This Japanese animated film tells the story of Taki and Mitsuha, two opposing young men, city boy versus country girl who, when going to sleep, exchange their bodies for a day inexplicably.

What initially happens as a kind of youth comedy, that allows us to get attached to the characters and see what their lives are like, it is taking a turn towards the fantasy genre in such a subtle and unexpected way that, suddenly, you are enveloped in a veritable whirlwind of sensations from which it is difficult to escape. The quality of the animation, at times, would rival a real image film, since there are shots so careful and taken to detail that it is wonderful to be carried away by them.

Selecta Vision has just released a special collector's edition of the film, which not only comes with 2 special books of 40 and 60 pages with exclusive interviews, unpublished images and the process of creating the film, it also brings the soundtrack cd and an extra cd packed with extras:

Select Vision

Zen Song Zen Zense English version performed by Radwimps .

. Special TV program (22min).

Filmography of Makoto Shinkai (11 min).

(11 min). Initial sequence without credits.

Collection of Trailers in Japanese, Spanish and Catalan.

How the dubbing was done in Catalan.