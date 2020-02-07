Younger sister of Kimberly Loaiza sports neckline in photo

Share it:

Stefanny Loaiza makes it clear that she will not be overshadowed by the beauty of her older sister Kimberly Loaiza, since the youngest does everything possible to create her own style and with it her beauty as the girl dresses much more different than the youtuber.

Proof of this was the photo that he shared in his social networks where he wore a pronounced neckline of the most daring with which he won more than 260 thousand and thousands of comments where they let him know that its beauty is spectacular, because it tries to pose Best way in your photo.

"Beautiful a doubt, how do you do it to be so perfect?", "How do you make it look so beautiful", "Just as beautiful as your sister", "And you tell me how to do it to see so much beauty reflected in you", They wrote to Stef.

Remember that Stef is creating his own empire on Instagram, as he follows in the footsteps of his sister and his famous brother-in-law, Juan de Dios Pantoja, since he has more than 700 thousand followers so he is about to reach one million.

It is worth mentioning that Kimberly left her Colombian fans ice cream by showing the tremendous body that is loaded because a few months after giving birth she recovered her figure and is that she is preparing to marry her daughter's father, who proposed marriage about weeks