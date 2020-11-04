Young Sheldon, the season 4 premiere will carry on the plot of The Big Bang Theory

As Young Sheldon prepares to return to CBS with the premiere of the fourth season, series creator Steve Molaro teases a link between the new episode and the events of The Big Bang Theory.

“Adult Sheldon is not alone in his narrative at the end of the episode. It is a fun and unexpected continuation of the Big Bang Theory plot “ Molaro explained to TV Line. “Sheldon has been trying to move on for several years now, and it’s kind of the typical“ be careful what you wish for. ”Sheldon is finally going to college, and he’s starting to understand what this means for his life. “

This one instead Official synopsis of the episode: “After graduating from high school, Sheldon has a breakdown when he realizes he may not be ready for college yet. Meanwhile, Dale tries to make amends with the granny. “

Ritornano nel cast Iain Armitage (Sheldon) Zoe Perry (Mary) Lance Barber (George Sr.) Annie Potts (Meemaw) Montana Jordan (Georgie) Raegan Revord (Missy) Matt Hobby (Pastor Jeff) Jim Parsons (Voice of Sheldon) Wallace Shawn (Dr. Sturgis) Craig T. Nelson (Dale) Ryan Phuong (Tam) Wyatt McClure (Billy Sparks) Danielle Pinnock (Ms. Ingram) Rex Linn (Principal Petersen), mentre tra le guest star della premiere troviamo Katherine Von Till (Kimberly) e Luis Victor Jiminez (Cameriere).

