Young Sheldon may have ruined the story of Amy’s gift to Sheldon

Maintaining a certain level of consistency between the main series and the prequel is not an easy task: the details to keep in mind are many, especially when it comes to a long-running show like The Big Bang Theory. During this third season, in this regard, Young Sheldon she may have taken a little license.

To notice it was a fan obviously with an excellent memory: as reported in a post on Reddit, the detail in question would be the backpack contents of Sheldon, revealed by our little hero to his friends Page and Missy during the tenth episode of the third season of Young Sheldon.

According to this latest version of events, Leonard’s future roommate’s backpack would contain “earplugs to insulate yourself from crowd noise, a damp cloth to clean the stair handrail, a compass, a map of the mall and a whistle, in case I get lost or annoyed by a woman armed with perfume“, as explained by the little genius played by Iain Armitage.

The problem arises on the whistle: as many of you will remember, in fact, during The Big Bang Theory Sheldon speaks of it as a Amy’s gift! Is it another whistle or are we facing a small contradiction? We will probably never know. In the meantime, Young Sheldon’s production is stopped due to a case of covid; for those who need a recap, however, here’s where we got with Young Sheldon.