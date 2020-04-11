Young promises and the transfer market, what policies will clubs adopt in the future?

Share it:

The premise that "Football is in a bubble about to explode" it seems to have been fulfilled. It has not done so internally, because all sectors of the economy are being affected by a coronavirus crisis that will have more damaging repercussions (many economists argue) than the Great Recession of 2008. And in the soccer industry There is a mechanism that will be seriously affected: the transfer market.

New possibilities open up. More exchanges between clubs, greater commitment to the quarry, fewer hires. The economic value of footballers has begun to decrease. The question now is to know how long he will do it.

Large teams have been characterized in recent years by directing their gaze on those young players with huge projection. The eyes are on the footballers who have exploded in the last campaign and who will explode in the coming courses. File to form. The intention is to secure the future twice. And that, in the market, is what moves the most money.

Some numbers. João Félix (126 million), Matthijs de Ligt (85), Ousmane Dembélé (125), Rodrygo (45), Kylian Mbappé (180), Reinier (30). The future was this. The Jadon Sancho, Haaland, Havertz, Upamecano, Trincao and Camavinga as protagonists of the next million dollar transactions, climbing ever higher prices. They will continue to be important, but now, in a new world, their value is devalued after years of growth. "Nothing will be like before" Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, said.

The new dilemma

Gay of Liébana, Professor of Economics, said in El Larguero that "We are going to live a new economic order in football". At the money level, there is no doubt. At the recruitment profile level, remains to be seen. That the market has been devalued does not have to mean reversing the transfer policy. It is clear that the largest LaLiga teams have spent significant sums of money to hunt down tomorrow's talent.

They do it because they know that, if they last long, and the footballer takes off, the price will skyrocket. Robinho was able to play several seasons at Santos and make a career in Brazil. Neymar too. But that's no longer true. Or at least so far. In recent years, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier have left the South American country. Each one more precocious and with less experience. After seeing the economic fragility that the clubs have shown after the impact of the coronavirus crisis, who knows if the teams will continue to focus on this policy or will prioritize the hiring of immediate results. It is very likely that the number of players ending their contract and leaving at zero cost will grow in the next campaigns.

The devaluation of footballers

The CIES (International Center for Sports Studies) has estimated that the total value of the transfers of the footballers of the five major leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1) will decrease by 28%. In addition, the transfer portal Transfermarkt has announced that a worldwide drop in the market value of 9,220 million euros.

"Stock indices have plummeted, numerous clubs could be threatened by insolvency and transfer plans have been halted due to the many uncertainties that exist in most teams. Right now it is hardly conceivable that transfer prices will continue to rise in the future as they have in recent years ”, explains the founder of Transfermarkt, Matthias Seidel on the website of the portal.

What will happen now

This situation can only be compared with that experienced in 2008. Economic recession and companies registering losses after years of prosperity. And since this situation can only be compared with that experienced a little over a decade ago, one fact shines through among everything else. Months after the entry of the economic crisis, Real Madrid broke the market, spending more than 200 million on the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Xabi Alonso and Benzema. Soccer is unpredictable even for these things.