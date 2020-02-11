Young man with Down syndrome dazzles on the New York catwalk

Share it:

For Sofia Jirau, a 22-year-old with Down syndrome, there are no impossible. He has just seen one of his many dreams come true, which has been to parade on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week.

Sofía Jirau is originally from Puerto Rico, and according to information in different news portals, she has lived a great experience when she is parading in New York, something she will never forget.

Sofia began her modeling career during 2019 and having been part of this New York Fashion Week represents for her the opportunity to break through and fight for inclusion.

Inside and out there are no limits, and you can achieve your goals, ”is Sofia's motto and carries it in mind every day of her life.

Through her Instagram account, Sofia writes how was the day she proposed to model and be in New York.

One day I looked in the mirror and said ‘I'm going to be a model, and I'm going to get to New York’, and look here I am. I made it and now I want to model all over the world. ”

Jirau arrived at the New York Fashion Week by the hand of designer Marissa Santiago, who decided to make her one of her main models in her parade.

Sofia has signed contracts for major clothing brands and was also part of the Fashion Week of the Dominican Republic, and in Puerto Rico.

And she is also an entrepreneur, since she has founded her own brand of women's accessories, with which she is doing quite well. This brand includes cell phone accessories, home decoration and clothing, and is called Alavett.