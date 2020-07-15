YouGov's research at the service of the Italian Esports Observatory

Share it:

Important new entrance for theOIES, the first B2B networking and training platform for operators in the sector: starting today YouGov, one of the largest international market research companies, will make its expertise available to objectively photograph the movement of competitive video games.

The agreement is part of the common strategy of support the evolution of the entire Italian scene towards the acquisition of scientific tools functional to export-makers and understandable to external investors.

With entry into OIES, YouGov intends to position itself among the first Italian research institutes to be interested in this new socio-cultural phenomenon.

"The collaboration with OIES is part of a global strategy aimed at positioning YouGov as the main international partner for the world of Esports and Gaming"- they comment Nicola Ferrajolo is Daniele Abbate by YouGov Italia – "Our main objective is to evaluate the performance and potential of the sector with certified data and solid insights in order to support investors in their choices".

Thanks to this important collaboration, the Observatory adds a significant element in the structure designed to accelerate the progress and knowledge of the Esports market to non-endemic brands. "The collaboration with YouGov marks an important milestone for the OIES. Having a statistical institute of this level among the partners confirms the ambition of the project"- they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the OIES – "The certification of the data can represent a precious driving force for the development of the national Esports".

The Italian Esports Observatory, which inaugurated its activities in early April, continues at full speed in the adhesion of new customers and partners. In the coming days other prestigious members will be announced who will complete the founding core of the project.

The Italian Esports Observatory is a spin-off project by Sport Digital House, digital agency focused on the sports sector that develops innovative funnel marketing strategies for companies using its network of sports champions and representatives of the Esports world.