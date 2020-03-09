You won't believe what Kendall Jenner did this Saturday while his sisters were partying

Share it:

Kendall Jenner accompanied this Saturday to his sisters , but when he arrived at the disco he chose to sleep in the car.

Than Kendall Jenner It is the less eccentric sister Kardashian of the clan is something we already knew for a long time. Both his sense of privacy and his rhythm of life already give us a clue about the somewhat hermetic personality of the model, which on Saturday made it clear that he cannot keep up with the famous sisters. The fact is that last Saturday the entire team was partying in Palm Springs: Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kris Kylie and … Kendall? Everyone wondered where this was when the rest of the Kardashians shared a fun evening on a drag queen show on Instagram. Well, far from having a bad feeling between Kendall and the rest, the mannequin did decide to accompany them until the event, but once at the door he decided that he preferred to sleep in the car wrapped in a blanket.

A very tender and understandable act if we consider that we all once did something like this when we were children and our parents took us with them to a meeting with friends. The proof that Kendall did not even get out of the car was provided by Kim when after leaving the party and before going home he shared an image of it in the back seat. The young woman appeared sleeping and with her face covered to avoid being photographed – because she already knows perfectly how her sisters spend them. This was the funny picture.

A ‘mood’ on Saturday with which we can easily identify, especially when we have gone through a long week and do not feel like doing anything at all. Of course, in the meantime, the rest of the Kardashians had a great time watching live drag-and-drop artists like Violet Chachki or Nicky Monet. This is a compilation of moments – where, obviously, Kendall is also sleeping.