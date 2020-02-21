You won't believe it: This is how Danna Paola's voice sounds without autotune (VIDEO)

A young man YouTuber identified as Sergio Vargott was given the task of analyzing the voice of the singer and actress Danna Paola, whose popularity increased rapidly after its participation in the Elite series.

The young man reviewed several fragments of moments in which Danna Paola has appeared singing, as his interpretation of the Elphaba witch in the musical Wicked.

After the analysis it turned out that, despite the lack of autotune, the voice of Danna Paola It doesn't sound as different as you can hear in his most popular songs.

Sergio Vargott he said that although the tone of Danna Paola It is very pop ballad and its bell is sweet, it also has a round and mature sound.

The YouTuber noted that the interpreter of "Hey Pablo" It also has a clean and crystalline voice that could improve your there is more control in your treble and falsettos.

A negative criticism was that the high marks of Danna Paola they are not stable, they are not well placed and are somewhat shouted, so It does not always reach the correct pitch.

With information from SDP News and Sergio Vargott

You may also like:

"The skin is the skin": Danna Paola declares herself in favor of polygamy