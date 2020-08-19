"You will see Breaking Bad differently"

Share it:

The sixth season of the series Breaking Bad prequel is eagerly awaited by all fans of Jimmy McGill's stories. After the latest statements from the showrunner on the fate of a Better Call Saul character, we recommend another interview with Peter Gould.

According to the showrunner of the hit series, one of the biggest difficulties in writing the episodes of Better Call Saul it is the fact of wanting to connect it with the events of the original series, which made us know the conclusion of story of Saul Goodman and others. Here's what he said while discussing with ScreenRant reporters: "I believe that once you finish watching Better Call Saul, you will look at Breaking Bad differently. We're going to find out about some characters from the original series that we didn't know. The same thing will also happen for some of the Breaking Bad events. The fate that awaits certain characters will surprise people, it will surely show us other sides of their character".

In the same interview Peter Gould confirmed that the sixth season episodes will also be written by Gilligan wins, the creator of Breaking Bad. We remind you that a release date has not yet been announced for the next unpublished episodes, in the meantime we report a docu-series on the characters of Better Call Saul.