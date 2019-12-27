Entertainment

You will die of love with the surprise journey that Cara Delevingne has prepared for Ashley Benson

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
  • Ashley Benson's comments to Cara Delevingne on Instagram could be the work of a ‘hacker’.
  • Ashley Benson gets a tattoo in honor of Cada Delevingne for the second time!

    "Happy birthday, Ashley. There are many things that I would love to tell you but what I like most about us is that it is not necessary because you already know everything and that is all that matters. You and I are my favorites. My secure site You let me do nonsense, be wild, you make me free, safe, curious. I feel as if I have known you all my life and I am very proud to see how you grow up to be the woman you have always wanted to be. I love you more than I could ever write to you, my little angel face … "If you thought the birthday congratulation was romantic. Cara Delevingne made Ashley Benson, it's because you haven't seen the GIFT (in capital letters).

    The model has given her already confirmed girlfriend, Ashley Benson, a surprise trip to Morocco and, fortunately, it has uploaded a ‘book’ to Instagram in which everything (or almost everything) what they have been doing is seen.

    The surprise trip to Morocco from Cara Delevingne to Ashley Benson

    "I've been surprised by my 30th birthday. Morocco has been a place I've always wanted to go to. I've had a lot of fear and adventures with my best friend on my side. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I love you, Cara. Thank you for making this birthday the best I've had so far, "he wrote Ashley Benson under this ‘post’ from Instagram with all the photos of the romantic trip.

    Are they or aren't they the most romantic couple there is? Votes in favor! 👆🏼

