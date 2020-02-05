Entertainment

You were looking forward to hearing from Harley Quinn.

February 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
The character of Harley Quinn, aka Margot Robbie, was the highlight – and salvageable – of 'Suicide Squad', the film of David Yesterday and one of the most anticipated titles of 2016. That is why, after its premiere and seen the reviews, Warner Bros. will have taken note for his new projects in relation to this series of DC Comics characters.

However, the spin-off with Harley Quinn as the protagonist began long before the discontent with these anti-heroes was sighted. Robbie, who is also a producer, presented the idea of ​​'Birds of Prey ' to the company in 2015. The studio announced the development of the film in May 2016, before the launch of 'Suicide Squad'. The screenwriter Christina Hodson (in charge of 'Bumblebee') was hired to write the script in November of that year, while the director arrived in April 2018. With experience in short films such as 'Dead Pigs', which was presented at Sundance, Cathy Yan becomes the second woman who directs a DC movie after Patty jenkins and his 'Wonder Woman'.

In the following video, Yan herself comments on what has been difficult about this production:

one.'Birds of Prey' Release Date

              Filming began last January and is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Georgia. In principle it will last four months. The film will be the first DCEU taken to cinemas with an R rating. It is planned to reach cinemas. February 7, 2020.

              2. 'Birds of Prey' Synopsis

              The tape is called 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'. Hodson recognized when asked by this name that he was initially put as provisional, as a joke. Finally in a brainstorming they decided to keep the name. In Spanish it will look like 'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)'.

              For his part, Hodson acknowledged that "It's great to do a deep dive into all the characters, do a collective research on them also gradually and get to know them a little more, and then feel free to tie the leash a little and do something new and different "and then take them to the screen and place them right next to Harley". What nuances will have placed each?

              Last summer we knew the story. At least a few first strokes. The plot will take place in Gotham. After separating from the Joker, Harley Quinn and three other superheroines, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya, gather to save the life of a little girl, Cassandra Cain, of an evil crime chieftain.

              "I presented the idea of ​​a movie of R-rated bands that includes Harley, because I thought: 'Harley needs friends'. Harley loves to interact with people, so he should never put it in a movie for herself."said Robbie, protagonist and producer of the new project."She has to be with other people, be with a gang of girls. I didn't see enough girl bands on the screen, especially in the field of action"he detailed.

              This villain is one of the bad seen in Batman comics, but that has never been taken to the big screen. Who? Well Black Mask. Bruce Wayne's childhood friend, he was the son of millionaire parents more concerned with his wealth than his son. He burned the family mansion with his parents inside, and a series of mishaps in the company he inherited led him to the crime with the nickname Black mask. He always blames others for his flaws and Bruce Wayne is one of his main goals. He is a particularly sadistic villain when he delights in torturing his victims.

              In the CinemaCon some detail about the plot was revealed: in the Las Vegas event, where a part of the footage could be seen, it was clarified that this is about a street gang of girls, but that it is not about Gotham, "this is a much rougher gotham", they assured.

              In addition to having a more feminist air (it has a producer, a director and a screenwriter), the film presents very new airs, as stated Mary Elizabeth Winstead, cast member. "It's all genuinely fun and weird. It's very 90s, in the best possible way". We'll be alert.

              It is also known to be the shortest movie in the DC Universe. It will only consist of 108 minutes. Something that contrasts with tapes type 'Aquaman', with 143 minutes, 'Batman v Superman', 151.

              And then?

              It seems that Warner Bros. is considering this to be the first of a trilogy of films that would begin with 'Birds of Prey' to continue with 'Gotham City Sirens' and' Birds of Prey vs. Gotham City Sirens'. We'll see what happens…

              3. 'Birds of Prey' Cast

              Harley Quinn will be accompanied by Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya.

              Mary Elizabeth Winstead ('Cloverfield Street 10', 'Swiss army man' or 'Scott Pilgrim against the world') will be responsible for being a Huntress. Her real identity is Helena Bertinelli, a former heiress of the mafia who swears revenge after the death of her entire family.

              US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMAZON-SUSPIRIA

              CHRIS DELMASGetty Images

              Jurnee Smollett-Bell, seen in 'True Blood' or 'Underground', is the one that will play Black Canary, the character capable of emitting that ultrasonic sound also known as Dinah Lance.

              Premiere Of Disney's 'A Wrinkle In Time' - Arrivals

              Steve GranitzGetty Images

              Rosie Perez, with titles as diverse in his filmography as 'Perdita Durango' or 'Superfumados', is responsible for giving life to Detective Renée Montoya. Originally it did not appear in the formation of the group in the comics. In the case of being faithful to the character, it would be the first LGTBI superhero in film history.

              8th Annual Catalina Film Festival Opening Night Gala

              Earl Gibson IIIGetty Images

              The girl Cassandra Cain will give life Ella Jay Basco. Although at first it was speculated that Batgirl would be seen in history with the identity of Barbara Gordon, it seems that in the end we will see this character in a younger version. In the comics, Cassandra is a young woman who during her childhood was deprived of speech and human contact to become an expert martial artist. His parents, the killers David Cain and Lady Shiva, provoked this extreme training. After being rescued by Batman, she ends up becoming the third Batgirl, after Betty Kane and Gordon.

              Ella Jay Basco Batgirl Birds of PreyStock Gallery

              In November it was known that Ewan McGregor It was his turn to be the bad guy in the movie.

              Here the actresses tell us about their characters:

              4. 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

              Yes, we finally got ahead. To the sound of 'A new error', of Moderat. We share it again here:

              A few days ago we watched the teaser (taking advantage of the premiere of 'It: Chapter 2', also from Warner)

              And finally, we had the trailer! You can see it below:

              And there was a second clip later in which it was made clear that Joker (Jared Leto's) has been left behind. You can see it at the beginning of this article.

              5. 'Birds of Prey' Images

              The protagonist herself shared it for her networks too.

              In addition, on the net we have seen photos of the shoot in which Robbie is seen in full shoot. After knowing the preview, Just Jared shared scenes of the actress recording outdoors.

              imageJust jared

              We have been able to count on the image of the spin-off logo. Is it finally the one that Robbie's producer shared on her Instagram account?

              What peeked through Instagram seems to be confirmed by the official Twitter of the movie. We had a first teaser poster.

              And we have been able to glimpse another of the posters, in a poster of a license exhibition. The first official poster was released through social networks. Harley has too many birds on his head …

              Birds of Prey who is who

              Warner Bros.

              And little by little we are getting filming moments, like these images of Smollett-Bell and Chris Messina that gives life to Victor Zsasz.

              imageWarner Bros.

              imageWarner Bros.

              birds of prey jacketWarner Bros.

              imageWarner Bros.

              rosie perez

              Warner Bros.

              imageWarner Bros.

              Cassandra CainWarner Bros.

              imageWarner Bros.

              ewan mcgregor black mask

              Warner Bros.

              imageWarner Bros.

              Luckily we have been able to see more frames that have circulated on social networks, which come from the new teaser that we have seen recently and included above.

              imageWarner Bros.

              In addition, a new teaser poster offers Harley under the text 'Prey for Gotham' (Gotham Dam), making a pun as if they said 'Pray for Gotham' (pray for Gotham).

              There has also been a selection of posters announcing the new trailer simply wonderful.

              teaser poster birds of preyWarner Bros.

              And one last poster of the movie. Do you increase your desire to see girls in action? It wouldn't be weird: it's the most anticipated tape of 2020 according to IMDb. It is estimated that doing at the box office could make between 49 and 55 million cash and in its first days.

              It is closer.

              imageWarner Bros.

              And this Renaissance poster.

              imageWarner Bros.

              And how not to remember this wonder emulating / parodying 'Friends'.

              Birds of Prey Friends

              DCWarner Bros.

              Well, that, soon we have an appointment with these girls.

