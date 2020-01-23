You too leave hot comments to your sweetheart as Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson do on Instagram?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Are you in favor of flirting on social media with your better half? For Ashley Benson is Dear Delevigne the answer is definitely a yes. There report between the model and the actress she is doing great and the two appear more and more in love, so much so as to comment on each other's posts. After the sweet greeting message that Cara had written for Ashley (always obviously via social media), the two went on a trip to Morocco very romantic to celebrate Ashley's 30th birthday. A trip that seems to have further strengthened the love that binds these 2 girls. Yes baby, Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson I'm on fire.

The last display of affection occurred (again) through Instagram. Ashley Benson he has in fact published a photo with a neon sign "I like where this is going …”(I like where this is going) and the comment from Dear Delevigne up Instagram it did not wait and the model replied with a simple but effective "So do I" (Me too).

That Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne refer to their increasingly solid and romantic relationship? We sincerely like it too. Just last month, theTwitter account Cara's was hacked and news spread that Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson had split up. Denied that it came shortly thereafter from those directly involved and this complicity also on social networks, it seems to us further proof that the break is somewhat distant.

What escapes us, however, is how to interpret Ashley's comment. The ex Pretty little liar has reminisced Cara's cute message with the poo emoji. Is it anyway a manifestation of affection … anomalous? Well, Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson really seem to us an example of a close-knit, united and truly loved couple. And if this also means flirting on social media, we are really in favor of it.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE