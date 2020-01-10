         'You': this is how the final season 2 of the Netflix series and the original Caroline Kepnes novel differ

Share it:

The second season of 'You' came to Netflix on December 26 and surely many of his followers have not been able to resist the temptation to devour the new installment of the "adventures" of Joe Goldberg, the unforgettable character played by Penn badgley.

This time the novel is based 'Hidden Bodies', second installment of the literary franchise written by Caroline kepnes and if in the first round of episodes there were some changes, here they have multiplied. Now let's focus on the resolution – so beware of spoilers as of now-, since there the differences soar:

The changes between book and novel

Those who have already seen the second season are sure to remember the shock that was to discover that Love (Victoria Pedretti) She is also a murderer and ends Delilah's life. This does not happen in the literary original, since there is Joe himself who ends Delilah and also the one who takes Forty out of the way so that he does not interfere more in his relationship with Love.

In addition, Love discovers everything about Joe's past (with the exception of Forty's recent "sacrifice") and even agrees to take Guinevere Beck and Peach Salinger's life. The point is that she chooses to accept it, since she is in love with him and immediately confesses that she is pregnant.

However, the book does not end with Joe and Love living together and he showing interest in the neighbor as his possible new obsession for the third season. Instead, Joe is arrested from a slap that Dr. Nicky gives to the police (John stamos), framed at the time by the death of Beck.

The police discover from that that the person responsible was Joe and is connecting him to the rest of the victims he has been leaving along the way. In the novel the true ending shows Joe in jail, but he is very confident that he will be free thanks to the help of the wealthy family of Love, something that is explained as follows:

Now I am one of the rich, the untouchables. These bastards can't catch me.

We will have to see how this divergence is finally resolved, since Kepnes can always start the third book with a temporary jump showing Joe already free, but it is something that is still unknown. The reason is that the book has not yet been published, since its author is currently working on the third and fourth installment of the saga …