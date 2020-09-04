You, the showrunner explains the first dialogue between the protagonists: “Nothing too deep”

Share it:

The second season of You It was full of twists and turns, especially when we found out that stalker Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) new victim has an equally twisted and dangerous mind. As fans will remember, the first meeting between Joe and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) takes place in a supermarket, in front of a crate of peaches.

Penn Badgley e la showrunner Will gamble recently reminded TV Guide of some anecdotes about the series and about that scene in particular, revealing the origin of the first exchange of words between Joe and Love.

Since the conversation is about the peaches, many have thought of a deliberate reference to Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell), one of Joe’s victims in the first season of You. The showrunner wanted to disprove this suggestive theory, revealing that the goal was simply to start a dialogue between two strangers.

“There is nothing so profound” has explained. “I just thought: if I had been in the fruit and vegetable department, what would I have said to try to be funny?”. Love’s first line, in fact, is about the similarity between a peach and a lower back. “Later, a lot of people asked me: Is it because of Peach Salinger? And I’m like: Well, of course. I definitely thought about it “ he joked.

There is no reference to the first season of You, therefore, but the real story is another. “I have a friend” said Sera Gamble, “and she and I have always joked about the shape of peaches. Sometimes we give ourselves little statuettes of that shape, or peach lip gloss. So I have a small collection of peaches sitting in the house, and that’s the real genesis of the thing. “

