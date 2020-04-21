"You should be mature enough to manage the situation as well as possible, which a child does not"

"I'm tired of reading athlete tweets saying Why can't I go for a run and the children out on the street? You should have the maturity and know how to be enough to manage the situation as well as possible, which a child does not. ” This has been expressed Saúl Martínez Moreno, athlete specialized in 400 and 800 meters, after the government announced last Saturday the possibility that children under 12 years of age have the possibility of going out into the street during the next extension of the State of Alarm.

I am tired of reading tweets from athletes saying "why can't I go running and the children go outside?"

Reason 1) you should be mature and know how to be sufficient to manage the situation as well as possible, which a child does not.

(I follow) – Saúl Martínez Moreno (@ saulmm800) April 19, 2020

Saúl Martínez has emphasized that, in the event that the Executive also approves the free exercise of sports abroad, "a fever would be unleashed in the general population that is more uncontrollable than the one that existed prior to the pandemic" since, Martínez said, this "It is full of retards who would run anywhere, at all hours and without respecting distances or security measures ”.

“These kinds of rules are imposed for some reason. Stop and think that given the lack of seriousness and knowing how to be, that unfortunately abounds in our society, allowing you to go out to train is foolishMartinez added.

The athlete has advised to continue at home and "stop letting go of the mouth or on social networks." And he has pointed out that "In a different society, perhaps the possibility could have been considered, but this is not the case."