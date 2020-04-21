Sports

"You should be mature enough to manage the situation as well as possible, which a child does not"

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

"I'm tired of reading athlete tweets saying Why can't I go for a run and the children out on the street? You should have the maturity and know how to be enough to manage the situation as well as possible, which a child does not. ” This has been expressed Saúl Martínez Moreno, athlete specialized in 400 and 800 meters, after the government announced last Saturday the possibility that children under 12 years of age have the possibility of going out into the street during the next extension of the State of Alarm.

Saúl Martínez has emphasized that, in the event that the Executive also approves the free exercise of sports abroad, "a fever would be unleashed in the general population that is more uncontrollable than the one that existed prior to the pandemic" since, Martínez said, this "It is full of retards who would run anywhere, at all hours and without respecting distances or security measures ”.

“These kinds of rules are imposed for some reason. Stop and think that given the lack of seriousness and knowing how to be, that unfortunately abounds in our society, allowing you to go out to train is foolishMartinez added.

The athlete has advised to continue at home and "stop letting go of the mouth or on social networks." And he has pointed out that "In a different society, perhaps the possibility could have been considered, but this is not the case."



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.