'You' Season 3 – Release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

‘You’ has become one of the most popular Netflx series in a phenomenon similar to the one that took place at the time with ‘The paper house’. Both began as foreign productions – "You" was first broadcast on the North American channel Lifetime and ‘The paper house’ in Antenna 3-, but they ended up making the jump exclusively to the streaming platform and at the moment there is no end in sight for any of them.

In the case of ‘You’ a third season is already confirmed and now we are going to review everything you know so far of this new installment of the "adventures" of Joe Goldberg, both the story and the cast, without forgetting the possible release date.

The history

The end of the second season burst our expectations by revealing that Love was also a murderer and was also pregnant. The series said goodbye with what could have been a happy twisted ending with the two characters starting a new life, but those responsible for ‘You’ wanted to say goodbye by opening the door to Joe found his new romantic obsession in the next door neighbor.

Consider that the Netflix series deviated significantly from the original novel of Caroline kepnes with that decision, since Joe ended up in jail in the literary original and here he is free and roaming freely. In addition, the third book has not yet been published, so it could perfectly be the point of no return where the series opted for a totally different path. In fact, the premiere of the third season is likely to coincide more or less in time with the book, so comparisons will be especially inevitable.

We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ih9MQl9BqU – Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) February 7, 2020

Sera Gamble, showrunner of ‘You’, confirmed that they had already put to work with the third season, but without specifying anything of the plot. Everything indicates that at the moment we are working on the scripts of the ten new episodes of the series already confirmed by Netflix.

The cast

For now it is only confirmed that Penn badgley will once again give life to Joe Goldberg, the great protagonist of the series, and that Victoria Pedretti he stays in the series playing Love Quinn, Joe's obsession during the second season and that in its outcome it was revealed that they had even more things in common than they seemed.

Nothing is known yet about the rest of the cast members of the third season. Netflix will announce it in the near future and we will update the article as there is news.

The trailer

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P – YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

Still He hasn't even started filming the third season of ‘You’, so we have to wait to see images of what the future of the series has in store for us. Today there is nothing more than that ephemeral teaser that only confirms the renewal of the series for a third season.

Premiere date

It is unknown for the moment beyond that it will not be released until 2021. The reference we have is the time that passed between the first and the second season, separated from each other by something more than 15 months – the series debuted in Lifetime on September 9 September 2018 and the second one arrived exclusively at Netflix on December 26, 2019-. If the same happens, The third season would arrive in March or April 2021.

The future of the series

Gamble commented in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that “I'm not afraid to say that we could definitely follow Joe for several more seasons" Come on Everything points to the series moving forward beyond the third round of episodes, although Badgley is very clear that Joe will end up dying at the hands of another character, pointing out the following in a talk with Entertainment Tonight: “Will end inevitably so, right? It has to happen"