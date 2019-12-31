You Season 3 Confirmed – Netflix

Share it:

It seems that the protagonist of 'You' has escaped to confirm that they are already working in the third season of this successful Netflix series. Penn Badgley, who rose to fame with the rom-com 'Gossip Girl' and now it has reinvented and returned to petarlo with this series of the platform of streaming where we follow the steps to an obsessive psycho able to kill for love (as he says), He has gone from the tongue to the delight of the fans.

Who recently spoke of the controversial and shocking final of the second season of 'You' has released a piece of spoiler Unintentionally Speaking of what has been his co-star in this series of chapters, Love (Victoria Pedretti), the actor has mentioned Entertainment Tonight that she doesn't seem to be the same type of person in "you know, I dare to say, in the third season, oh, God!"

When asked if there was confirmation of a third season, the actor added: "Technically I can't … I mean, not officially?" It is true that Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the return of Joe Goldberg (Badgley) and Love Quinn (Pedretti) in a third season, but given Badgley's progress, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the message arrives announcing that we will see them again. Of course it is a logical step in the chain, because 'You' has become one of the series that have triumphed the most.