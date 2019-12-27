You Season 2 Message Error Misogyny

Share it:

Note: This article contains spoilers from seasons 1 and 2 of 'You'

Let's review something we saw in the first season before getting into the subject. It was during the first nine minutes of the fourth chapter of the first season of 'You', titled 'The captain', where we got fully into the head of Guinevere Beck, the one that was the protagonist and fruit of the plot obsession, to the rhythm of Rita Ora singing R.I.P. This moment was the first and the only time we heard a voice-over that did not belong to Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). No, it was another voice.

Moreover, this disparate moment has not been repeated throughout the second season, released in Netflix last December 26th. It is Joe who, through his voice, becomes the central chronicler of this thriller. We see the world through their eyes, and therefore, we also listen and even 'understand' how it normalizes an obsession.

Everything he sees and thinks, we see and perceive ourselves. Therefore, the result is that we become their hostages in a way, because we only perceive a part of the story, that is, a point of view and a way of understanding what happens. And here is the point we talked about when we say that Netflix still does not solve the main problem of the series.

Let's go with the second season: Joe flees from New York after meeting his ex-girlfriend in the library looking for answers. He had tried to kill her (a Joe's classic) by burying her alive in some forest, and she still wanted to understand. Due to the insistence of the series on infecting every aspect of the story with the point of view of a serial killer, because it is what it is, it is easy to get carried away and minimize Candace's pain.

It's Joe's story, and there's no place for anyone else. This would not be a negative aspect if abusive relationships, dead women and female trauma were not a significant component of 'You'. Violence against women is a global epidemic that cannot be vilified in this way, much less treat it with that existential void of who carries out a daily task.

Shouldn't the showrunners from the series, Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, have given Candace a voice, free of thought misogynist and selfish of Joe, to show the rawness Who feels observed, followed and even mistreated at least some time? 20 episodes with the same tonic ends wearing.

Moreover, it is a complete lack of will that is also aggravated by the story of the other character included in this second season, Henderson (Chris D'Elia), Well, we quickly learned that his pleasant public personality is a farce, because the comedian spends his free time in his sexual dungeon, photographing women who have drugged, some of them, such as Ellie, minors. His is a particularly sensitive story in the weather #MeToo that appeared with a simple motive: make Joe look like less despicable in comparison.

And it is not like that. As much as we like the story, we must not forget that the protagonist murders women, no matter how much we "understand" his story by listening to his voice, travel to his past via flashbacks or introduce us to equally despicable types like Henderson, hey, at least he's not a pedophile. ' Joe is also a wild villain, and the decision to make love, a woman, as grotesque as he does not compensate for the false steps of 'You'.