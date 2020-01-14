Entertainment

         'You' renewed for a season 3: Joe will continue to harass Netflix in 2021

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
It was a mere matter of time: Netflix has just announced the renewal for a third season of 'You', one of his most successful series, also confirming the continuity in the distribution of Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

Like the previous two, the third season of 'You' will be divided into 10 episodes. The big question on this occasion is to know to what extent it will be based on the third novel of the literary saga of Caroline kepnes, still unpublished. Given the brutal change that is made at the end of the second season regarding 'Hidden Bodies', they could perfectly go their separate ways.


Remember that the second season – eye with the spoilers – ended with Joe and Love about to be parents. Of course, he showed a new obsession with his neighbor. We will have to see how he deals with it Sera Gamble, co-creator and showrunner of the series.

We will have to wait until 2021

Another important fact that EW advances is that we will not see the third season until 2021, thus breaking Netflix's tradition of turning 'You' into one of our Christmas obsessions. However, this should also not come as a surprise, since the first batch of episodes initially premiered on the Lifetime channel on September 9, 2019 …

In this way, the launch of the first and second season was separated by something more 15 months, so March 2021 seems like a probable date for the arrival of the third.

