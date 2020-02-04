“You never broke down,” Inés Gómez Mont shares how her recovery was after surgery (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

Without a doubt this is one of the strongest tests of my life, a test full of lessons. Today after a complicated process of several months and certain relapses, hard and painful moments I am officially discharged. I can start making my life without demanding much and start everything little by little. I thank my @doctorqmd for taking me by the hand on this path, we love you very much. I especially thank my husband, who has always been my strength and my impulse for everything. Thank you for making her dad and mom all these months. I know how tired you are, this test for you was also very difficult. I knew that you acted when you saw me bad or weak with a smile full of hope and that you never lost faith that everything would work out well, although in your eyes I noticed a great concern and yet you never broke down and always gave me strength and many reasons to Get up and give it all. Thank you my love, without you I don't know what I would do in my life. To my parents, brothers and brothers-in-law, thank you for joining me and not separating from me right now. They are the best family, I love them. My fleas that without understanding well what happened, always with their smiles, their kisses, hugs and their sweetness, filled my soul with joy and motivated me to put more and more desire to recover quickly. To my friends, thank you for spoiling me so much and filling me with pure apapachos, today I value more than ever the people I have close by and I love all my life. When I see this video I confess my eyes fill with tears, I remember every moment, and I do not deny that it was very hard, I was full of fear, fed up, tired and many times it hurt a lot, but with so much love everything was much more easy. Now if to give everything, how I like it and how it should be! I want to be honest, it is urgent for me to finish the 2019 that has been the most difficult of my life, but hold on 2020 because I come reloaded haha ​​Thanks especially to each and one of you for your good wishes and blessings. His good vibes and his prayers were very important and precious to me ❤️ I don't know how to explain my deep gratitude for his signs of love that I will never forget. And remember never lose faith, God and the virgin never leave us.