You need to see the very important message that Billie Eilish is throwing against the ‘body shame’

Billie Eilish has just started her tour and, during her first concert in Miami, she released an important message about ‘body shame’ that you need to see.

We are in loop with one of the singer's latest releases: ‘everything I wanted’, a song she wrote with her brother.

As much as we wish it were different, women are still subject to a patriarchal system that judges us simply by our physique. Beauty canons are imposed on us that are then used against ourselves. If there is an artist who has always positioned herself in opposition to this matter, it is Billie eilish and he has shown it again at the beginning of his tour in Miami.

The singer, known in part for her style, has taken the initiative to play a video at the beginning of each of her concerts, in which she releases an important message against the ‘Body shame’.

In the same clip you can see the artist on a black background and judging the 'haters' who talk about their dress, criticizing the clichés macho who dare to call all women 'whore' or asking them how it is possible Try to embarrass her body if you have never seen it.

Billie Eilish's message against the ‘body shame’ that makes our hair stand on end

"If seen comfortably, I am not a woman. If I take off my clothes, I am a whore. Some people hate what I wear, some praise it. Some use it to shame others, others to shame me. to feel your looks, your disapproval or sighs of relief, if I lived on it, I couldn't even move. ''

"The body I was born with. Isn't that what you wanted to see? If seen comfortably, I'm not a woman. If I take my clothes off, I'm a whore. Even if you've never seen my body, you still judge me and judge me for that, why? ''

We can only get up to applaud Billie Eilish for such an inspiring message about ‘body shame’ and remind you that we must continue to fight together.