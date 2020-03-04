Entertainment

You need to make a hole in your favorite list playlist ’to this singer: Doja Cat

  • Here are all the reasons that will make you love Doja Cat, the singer who has gone viral on TikTok thanks to her song ‘Say So’.
  • This is all you have to know to get started in the world of the new fashion social network.

    If there is something we like more than telling you that your favorite singer has released a new single – Hello, we keep freaking out with ‘Stupid Love’, the latest from Lady Gaga -, is to introduce you to the last artist who has left us fibrillating. In this case, the lucky one to start being part of the ‘playlist’ we hear every day is Doja Cat.

    His hallmarks are rap and an aesthetic that ranges from Bad Gyal and Nicki Minaj, composed of wigs of different colors in each performance and costumes that we would rather dare to wear at Carnival. A fantasy, go. But what has made the whole world begin to know her is that one of her successes, ‘Say So’, is the soundtrack of TikTok's last viral dance. Is there anything cooler than having a ‘challenge’ on the social network that currently peta? Obviously not.

    You need to meet Doja Cat: the singer who beats him on TikTok with her song ‘Say So’

    Doja Cat, Cosmo girl. Cosmo girl, Doja Cat. Nice to introduce you! Although we know you're wanting to know what that TikTok viral dance is with his song ‘Say So’ to do it too. Be very attentive because, it consists of about eight steps but you have to nail them!

    In addition, you should also know that Doja Cat gave voice to one of the songs that make up the soundtrack of ‘Ave de Presa’, the new movie by Harley Quinn. We leave you our favorite hits of the singer.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

