You need to make a hole in your favorite list playlist ’to this singer: Doja Cat

Here are all the reasons that will make you love Doja Cat, the singer who has gone viral on TikTok thanks to her song ‘Say So’.

If there is something we like more than telling you that your favorite singer has released a new single – Hello, we keep freaking out with ‘Stupid Love’, the latest from Lady Gaga -, is to introduce you to the last artist who has left us fibrillating. In this case, the lucky one to start being part of the ‘playlist’ we hear every day is Doja Cat.

His hallmarks are rap and an aesthetic that ranges from Bad Gyal and Nicki Minaj, composed of wigs of different colors in each performance and costumes that we would rather dare to wear at Carnival. A fantasy, go. But what has made the whole world begin to know her is that one of her successes, ‘Say So’, is the soundtrack of TikTok's last viral dance. Is there anything cooler than having a ‘challenge’ on the social network that currently peta? Obviously not.

Doja Cat, Cosmo girl. Cosmo girl, Doja Cat. Nice to introduce you! Although we know you're wanting to know what that TikTok viral dance is with his song ‘Say So’ to do it too. Be very attentive because, it consists of about eight steps but you have to nail them!

In addition, you should also know that Doja Cat gave voice to one of the songs that make up the soundtrack of ‘Ave de Presa’, the new movie by Harley Quinn. We leave you our favorite hits of the singer.