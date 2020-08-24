“You made the Charmed set toxic”

Share it:

Witches it was one of the most loved series by the public in the late 90s and early 2000s but, apparently, the climate on the set would not have been the best. The accusations made by Rose McGowan to Alyssa Milano would in fact prove that there was bad blood among the interpreters of the Halliwell sisters.

In recent days, the actress who has long played the role of Phoebe had posted some posts on Twitter in support of the Democratic party accusing McGowan of telling various nonsense about them. The response of the interpreter of Paige Matthwes was not long in coming and even has attacked Mylano for her behavior on set of Witches.

“You stole the #MeToo movement from Tarana. You only joined my movement for notoriety, you were just jealous of the way I exposed my molester. Thanks to Charmed, you were earning about $ 250,000 a week. You were constantly making scenes in front of our co-workers, claiming I wasn’t paid enough to do that shit. You had terrifying behavior every day. I cried every time they renewed Charmed for a new season because you made the set toxic“.

To try to quell the situation, with the aim of appeasing the fans of the series, she also intervened Holly Marie Combs, the quietest of the Haliwell sisters:

“This political climate has destroyed de facto families. And even some television families. The best thing about this country is our independence, our freedom of expression. Charmed has allowed us to have 4 independent voices. This is also a legacy. .

I mean, has anyone ever seen an episode where we sisters got along? No. Otherwise no one would have watched the series Call your parents, your grandparents and your relatives. Be grateful. Life is short and, for some, it is even more so. This is what Piper surely would have said while blowing something up. “

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano has published a video in which she talks about the effects of Covid. The actress, who like many other Hollywood stars was infected by the terrible virus, invites everyone to wear a mask to be able to protect themselves and others.