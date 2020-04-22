You live: "This pioneering initiative at the Camp Nou shows that 'more than a club' is not a slogan"

"The initiative has had a great impact For various reasons: first because it is a pioneering initiative, there is no antecedent in the world of anyone who has done anything like it in the sports field. Second for the emblematic power of the Camp Nou and Barça as the first sports brand in the world, "said the spokesman for FC Barcelona in the What do you play! from BE Catalunya.

Vives assures that the club did not seek so much to have a "great impact" but rather tried to find an answer to what could the club do to fight this epidemic.

"To be More than a club It cannot be just a slogan, and it is not. It is demonstrated with initiatives like this. They told us the other day that we have done an ERTE and that we are having financial difficulties. Yes it's correct. But this cannot stop us do things that have to do with who we are, with the ultimate meaning that Barça has, being Barça and living Barça ", he pointed out.

Vives assures that it is impossible to quantify the income of this initiative because there are no precedents. "It cannot be compared with some 'title rights', because they have a business objective and here the objective is solidarity, fight against this epidemic, put a grain of air in this desert that is the fight against the covid-19 ". According to what SER Catalunya has learned from club sources, it is calculated that about 10 million euros with this measure.

"Perhaps now many people who did not know our intentions, as a result of this initiative that Barça is looking for a surname for the Camp Nou, which no one has ever put a mark on it. This may be a consequence, that from here a commercial name is found, but it could only be the consequence, it is not the purpose of this action that is supportive, "he added.

According to Vives, for now Barcelona has not received any offer from companies or institutions, but they have received an email asking about the initiative.

