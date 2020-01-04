Entertainment

you haven't seen the movie yet

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

It seems that Martin Scorsese has had a very busy 2019 because of 'The Irish', a film that has had to retain him so much that he hasn't been to the movies much, or at least has not come to see the movie that we have all seen last year, 'Joker'from Todd Phillips. This data is quite rare, especially if we consider that the legendary director was going to have been the producer of the film, a role he could not carry out for his commitment to 'The Irish'. In fact, Phillips has said on several occasions that Scorsese has been an uncredited advisor before starting the production of the film, so the least we expected is that he saw it.

"I saw fragments of the movie, so why do I need to see it whole? I get it, it's fine."

Some somewhat arrogant statements by the filmmaker, although it is obvious that it was a great influence on the film with his 'Taxi Driver', it would not be entirely wrong to see the film in full before judging the final result. But this is not the first time that Scorsese gives us this kind of statements regarding comics-based movies, since not long ago he claimed that Marvel movies were not "cinema".

READ:  Empyre is revealed as the great crossover of Marvel Comics in 2020

Anyway, the rest of the population has enjoyed 'Joker', making him break box office records and already working on his sequel. Martin, update yourself.

Martin Scorsese Joker

Warner Bros.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.