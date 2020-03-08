You have to see 'This shit surpasses me' on Netflix

Share it:

If female adolescence is not complicated enough by itself, things get complicated when you have super powers. And that this is only one of the many problems of the protagonist of 'This shit surpasses me', the new Netflix series, which tries to repeat the success of the tandem among the showrunner Jonathan Entwistle and the graphic novel author Charles Forsman, creators of the acclaimed 'The End of the F *** ing World'. It is not difficult to see how they aspire to repeat the play: marginal teenage characters, the confusion of first love, a mixture of delirious comedy and drama between the traumatic and the bloody, good music, eighties vibes, short episodes, frantic montage full of ellipsis and narrative economics …

All these elements also make up this new show, which, however, finds its difference in its portrait of a non-normative femininity that try to orient yourself between trauma and the invasion of the supernatural. This is how we know Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis), a teenager whose life, as the title says, surpasses her. Between the demanding situation that he lives at home (which involves taking care of his little brother and learning to understand his mother) and the vital (and sexual) discovery he is developing in the institute with a best friend (Sofia Bryant) for which he feels unclassifiable emotions and a neighbor (Wyatt Oleff) With whom he has found a very special connection, Sydney is in a perpetual state of anxiety. And those feelings, between fear and rage, manifest themselves with shatters of epic proportions. From one day to the next, the protagonist discovers that she has telekinetic powers that, for the moment, are unable to control.

It is true that it seems that Netflix knows what works and tries to bring it all together in the same series: a girl with telekinetic powers (Eleven of 'Stranger Things') in a town in deep America (air of Stephen King) in a present that however seems to be eighties (as in 'Sex Education') and with a whole stage full of the classic stereotypes of high school cinema (from the American football player to the 'nerds') and some expensive views in others Past successes (two of the protagonists were part of the cast of 'It'). There are even moments of punishment in the classrooms ('The club of the five') and an image of the protagonist covered in blood after the prom (invoking 'Carrie', one of the clearest references in all history ). Put everything in a bowl, shake well and the result is probably something very close to 'This shit surpasses me'. And, surprisingly, it works fantastically.

In fact, if we can put aside everything that we have already seen in other past series and movies, we will realize the novelties that it brings in this production to which cannot be denied his overflowing charisma. Even its most obvious metaphor finds nuances: Syd's powers are a representation of teenage anguish, but also of trauma (as was the monster of 'Babadook', for example) and sentimental frustrations. That is refuses to pigeonhole his fantastic touches in a predetermined mold, but explores with them the thousand situations in which they can manifest themselves, leading us to a final stretch where we understand that this is not the typical allegorical story in the style of 'I kill giants'. Actually, 'This shit surpasses me' is a story of origins for a potential superheroine.

While 'The End of the F *** ing World' had to advance a lot so that his (much more cartoony) characters came out of that nihilistic facade and showed us human warmth in their relationship, this new series of Entwistle and Forsman start from the principle of sensitivity and fragility of its protagonist, which he struggles to gain a foothold in his own life and overcome the most everyday battles: Learn to accept your body (even when your leg pimples are disgusting), explore your sexual orientation (which, in a refreshing way that Netflix has already accustomed us, does not have to be heteronormative), understand the sacrifices that mothers do for us (as invisible as undervalued) and finally make peace with a past that is perhaps not the most ideal, but it is the one that has touched us.

'This shit surpasses me' is not the most original series we will see this year, but it is a good demonstration that well recycled ideas can still give us joy.