You have to listen to the TEMAZO that has been marked Rosalia and Travis Scott

Rosalia does not stop adding successes to her professional career. At the beginning of November it premiered 'A Palé', and if you are still hallucinating with the piece of video that was marked, watch out because what we are going to tell you will make you do it even more. He has a new song! And nothing more and nothing less than with one of the most famous rappers in the United States, Travis Scott. A collaboration that we already sensed in the middle of this summer, after the Catalan woman shared an image of both together on her Instagram account. This morning we woke up with the publication of his 'hit', 'Highest In The Room', a 'remix' of one of the rapper's latest tracks. A song that talks about love and lies, whose lyrics many say is a reflection of the relationship with his former partner Kylie Jenner, with which by the way, Rosalia has a great relationship.

The person in charge of revealing such good news has been Travis himself via Instagram a few hours ago. A collaboration that the truth is that years ago we would have been difficult to believe and with which Rosalia closes a year full of successes.

Rosalía and Travis Scott surprise us with a version of 'Highest On The Room'

The song is very similar to the original, but with the particularity that he is added now Lil Baby and Rosalia. The Catalan rapps in Spanish several verses in which she refers to chains, a Ferrari and 'cash'. The result, a true great song that we can not stop listening again and again.

Travis had already anticipated us a few days ago that precisely today he would launch something new and it has been. We were surprised with an album consisting of 7 tracks among which is this 'remix', but also includes other collaborations with artists such as Quavo and Young Thug. Ready to sing them in a loop?