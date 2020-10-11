The farewell of Ruby Rose a Batwoman It was certainly a hard blow to absorb for much of the show’s fandom, which partially reacted to it by criticizing a priori the choice of Javicia Leslie to replace the actress. As often happens in these cases, however, someone has definitely let themselves be carried away a little too much.

Criticism is part of the game, the racist slurs no: many seem to have not yet grasped the concept and have shown it by starting to attack Leslie in the most sinister way. The new Batwoman protagonist, however, seems anything but intent on lowering her head in the face of behavior of this stature.

“To all those people who are leaving racist comments on my page … You have chosen the wrong girl. You just make me want to try harder“wrote Javicia Leslie on Instagram, adding:”My ancestors built me ​​for this“A pretty clear message, in short: you can stop trying, because Javicia Leslie it doesn’t get down that easily.

Inappropriate comments aside, there is still great anticipation for this new season of The CW show: someone is already talking about a new villain coming for Batwoman; Ruby Rose, meanwhile, has returned to talk about the reasons for her farewell to Batwoman.