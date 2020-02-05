“You have a fish market, don't fool yourself”: Kimberly Loaiza is destroyed by Photoshop

Five months after giving birth, Kimberly Loaiza was destroyed in social networks for having abused the Photoshop in a photograph And is that just released the video of his single "Do not be jealous", but some ignored the lyrics of his song.

On Instagram, the youtuber He shared the image that caused controversy because, while his fans flattered her for her beauty, others highlighted her mistakes, with everything and evidence that it was edited.

The 22-year-old girl was portrayed in the same dress she wears in her video clip. However, some noticed that the background looked a bit strange. And others, flat, attacked the youtuber:

Photoshop is seen on the railing next to the belly, we already know that your fish markets were left, why are you fooling yourself? ”, A follower wrote to Loaiza.

Others showed that the body of the youtuber It did not look the same in photography as in the video clip, so they reinforced the theory that Kimberly Loaiza use Photoshop. However, he also had many positive comments from his loyal fans.

You believe that youtuber was it retouched or not

