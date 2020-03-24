Sports

"You had to catch the virus": Jorge Jesús's enormous anger with journalists

March 24, 2020
The arrival of the Flamengo coach, the Portuguese, on Tuesday in Lisbon Jorge Jesus, was rugged, since the technician lost his nerves faced with the harassment of the press at the airport and blurted out to journalists: "You had to catch the virus."

Jorge Jesús, with the Brazilian competition stopped, decided to return to Portugal to be with his family. Upon arrival at Lisbon airport, numerous photographers and cameramen, who they were not protected Wearing gloves and masks, they followed and recorded him.

Jorge Jesús, who did walk protected with gloves and a mask, repeatedly asked that they will leave calm.

The journalists ignored their protests and their repeated comments asking for a little respect. In the end, Jorge Jesús lost his nerve and said: "You had to catch the virus."

The technician, who recently lost a former collaborator as a result of the coronavirus in Portugal, will have to be quarantined for two weeks in Lisbon.

